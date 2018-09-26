Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-26 13:34:06 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 wideout Gantt can't wait to get back after official visit to CMU

Cxzqxw0hredfwhzmlpne
Photo from Twitter
John Evans • ChippewaCountry.com
@john_evans_
Publisher

The Central Michigan football program had multiple visitors this past weekend during the team's 17-5 win over Maine, and among the top recruits was 2019 wide receiver Javon Gantt. Gantt, a 6'4" pla...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}