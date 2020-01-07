The Central Michigan men's basketball remained unbeaten in Mid-American Conference play Tuesday night behind a last-second victory.

With time running out, and CMU trailing by one, the Chippewas pushed the ball down the floor quickly following a missed NIU free throw before Kevin McKay found himself in the lane with the ball and a layup opportunity. He made the easy bucket, and the buzzer sounded off, giving the Chippewas the 68-67 win as the bench stormed the court.

McKay was easily the player of the game for CMU going 9-of-12 shooting from the floor scoring 21 points while grabbing 8 rebounds. Junior guard Deontae Lane also filled the stat sheet finishing with 11 points, 6 steals, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.

With the victory at home, CMU improved to 2-0 in MAC play and 9-6 overall on the season. The Chippewas will hit the road next week for a couple of tough conference matchups at Kent State and at Toledo. Those games can be seen on ESPN3 and ESPN+, respectively.

The win over NIU Tuesday night was significant for a couple of reasons. A rare defensive battle, CMU has not played in a game of this nature. The Chippewas are one of the highest scoring teams in the country and being held to such a low number, while still coming away with a win, says a lot about the preparation of the team. The game wasn't close throughout. In fact, the Chippewas trailed by 12 points with just under 13 minutes to play before making a comeback.

CMU also trailed 67-63 with just 15 seconds to play in the game, but with a few breaks and smart play, they were able to pull it off. Senior forward David DiLeo finished as the team's second leading scorer with 12 points on the night.

CMU is expected to compete in the MAC West this season, and they are off to a promising start with back to back conference wins. They take on the Golden Flashes on Saturday.

