Arthur "Lew" Nichols III, running back from Cass Tech in Detroit, made his announcement to commit to CMU marking the third Cass Tech commit for the Chippewas this summer.

The recruiting class of 2019 has been a strong one for Central Michigan so far, and on Monday evening it was catapulted to the top of the Mid-American Conference.

Nichols is a flat out stud on the field. He's got Division-I size and speed that make him lethal in any offensive set. He can run for power and can break away from the pack, showing quick cutting ability combined with strength in between the tackles.

Nichols said he spoke with head coach John Bonamego a lot throughout the process.

"I feel as thought CMU is the best situation for me," he said late Monday evening after committing.

He commits to CMU despite having 17 total offers, many of which come from schools in the Big Ten, SEC, ACC and Pac-12.

Ormondell Dingle, Cass Tech teammate and fellow CMU commit, expressed how happy he was to have his teammates joining him at the next level.

"It's a great feeling to be able to continue playing the sport we love together at the next level," he said.

As one of the best recruits CMU has landed in the last decade, Nichols will have a chance to make an immediate impact with the Chippewas.

Here are his junior highlights: