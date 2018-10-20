With five games left, Central Michigan must win out in order to secure a .500 record and earn a berth to a bowl game. They have a chance to start that against their arch rival at home today.

For the 90th time the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-6) will take on in-state foe Western Michigan (5-2). One of the best rivalries in the state of Michigan dates all the way back to 1905 with the Broncos leading the all-time series 48-39-2. This matchup has brought many memorable games over the years.

In 1980, the Chippewas overcame a 10-0 deficit to win the contest 22-10 in front of an all-time MAC record 32,159 fans.

Fast forward to 1998, the Chippewas trailed Western 24-17 at the half. They went on to shut down the high powered offense, holding them to just 106 yards in the second half. With 7:36 left on the clock the Chippewas went on a 14-play, 54-yard drive taking just under six minutes off the clock. The drive ended with a 29-yard field goal from Paul Savich to give CMU the two-point lead and eventually the win.

In 2004, the Chippewas were able to pull off one of the most remarkable comebacks in series and program history. Central rallied off 14 points in the final 2:13 of regulation and forced overtime. The Chippewas defense stood tall and the Broncos missed the field goal attempt. Four plays later, Central kicker Ronnie Budd split the uprights from 25 yards out giving Central Michigan the 24-21 win.

However, this game feels much more like the one that took place in 2000. WMU came into that contest 8-1 and were the heavy favorites taking on the 1-8 Chippewas who had lost seven straight games. Central overcame the odds and took down the unofficially 27th ranked Broncos 21-17.

Much like that game, Central Michigan is the underdog. The Broncos hold a 66 percent chance to win the game according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Coming off a heartbreak loss last week to Ball State, who kicked a field goal in the final minute of the game to beat the Chippewas 24-23, CMU is looking to obtain their first MAC win.

Western Michigan is averaging 36.6 points a game, twice as many as the Chippewas average. Offensively the Broncos are high powered, leading the MAC in total yardage and ranking second in points per game. It will be the MAC’s second best pass offense against the best pass defense. Central Michigan plans to lean on senior linebacker Malik Fountain and junior defensive back Sean Bunting to slow down this Western attack. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 P.M. and can be seen on ESPN+.