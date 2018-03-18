The saying goes that you save the best for last.

On Sunday the Central Michigan football program announced what is expected to be its final major coaching change of the season, hiring Cory Hall as the defensive backs coach.

Hall, a former NFL player, comes to CMU from Oregon State where he was the secondary coach and also the interim head coach last season. It's a big time hire for the program which had some big holes to fill on the coaching staff following multiple departures.

He played college football at Fresno State before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent six years in the NFL as a safety starting in 70 games over his career.

"We had a lot of people that coached him, or that he coached with that I know," said CMU head coach John Bonamego. "It was unbelievable the connections we had. He kept getting great reviews from people we talked to."

The former third-round NFL draft pick spent the 2014 season coaching at Wisconsin and the 2015 season at Weber State before being named the defensive backs coach at Oregon State in 2016. Last October he took over as interim head coach at Oreg. State when the program parted ways with Gary Anderson. Hall went 0-6 as head coach of the Beavers.

"He's an impressive guy. Highly intelligent," Bonamego said. "From a teaching standpoint he is exceptional. I think he is going to be a great fit for our staff overall."

With strength training camp complete, the Chippewas are set to begin spring practice which will be two weeks of practices spread out through March and April. The annual Maroon and Gold spring game will take place on Saturday, April 21 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

