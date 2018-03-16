The Central Michigan football program hosted representatives from every NFL team Friday afternoon at its annual Pro Day.

Tight end Tyler Conklin and defensive end Joe Ostman headlined the group of NFL hopefuls working out in front of scouts. Of course, for Conklin, it was another chance for him to showcase his skills after competing in the NFL Combine earlier this month.

Ostman, who may be viewed as slightly undersized, showed good strength with 31 reps on the bench press. He then went on to run a 4.84 time on the 40-yard dash, and reaching 36.5 inches on the vertical leap. It was a full showing of athleticism by Ostman, who many considered to be a snub from the NFL Combine.

If Ostman is not drafted this April, he should expect to get a call to sign as an undrafted free agent and get a shot in the NFL this summer.

A couple of other big names working out today included quarterback Shane Morris and defensive back Amari Coleman.

While inconsistent at times, Morris showed great ability at his pro day workout. He completed 59-of-60 passes and showed his wheels with a 4.75-second 40-yard dash time. Morris threw passes to wideouts Mark Chapman and Corey Willis, both of whom were also working out in front of scouts this afternoon.

Coleman is considered to be in a similar position as Ostman. If his name is not called during the NFL draft this spring, he should get a shot as a UDFA this summer. His skills certainly translate to the next level, and he proved it with his numbers at the pro day workout.

Other Chippewas working out at pro day included:

CB- Josh Cox

OL - Derek Edwards

DB - Darwyn Kelly

DL- Chris Kantzavelos

OL - Joe Austin

LB - Justin Corbett

WR - Eric Cooper

OL - JP Quinn

ATH - Jay Roberson



