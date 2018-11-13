Countdown to signing day: Danny Motowski - offensive line
We are now just 36 days away from National Signing Day on December 19th, and the Central Michigan countdown continues this week with the top offensive line recruits in the class. First up from the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news