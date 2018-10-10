Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 09:41:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Farmington Hills defensive end Hansen ready to contribute

S4zleifurxh2dumeoift
John Evans • ChippewaCountry.com
@john_evans_
Publisher

Central Michigan's football program had multiple visitors last weekend during homecoming including Maverick Hansen, a current class of 2019 commit. Hansen was in town for the weekend with his paren...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}