On Friday morning it was announced that former Central Michigan standout Antonio Brown made a significant donation to the football program.

The donation was six Dragon Seats heated benches for the CMU sideline, the only manufacturer of heated football benches used by the NFL. The donation totals $105,000, not that the money amount really matters.

The benches will be branded in maroon and gold, and will bring a much different look to the sideline than players huddled around heaters during cold-weather games.

"With Coach McElwain taking over the program, I wanted to do something that would help the players perform at their best," Brown said. "These benches really help me stay loose and ready to perform no matter the conditions and I am excited to see how they help current and future Chippewas succeed. CMU will always be a special place for me and I am happy to be able to give back."

This type of donation goes beyond just a couple of seats for the CMU football players. They are NFL-grade heated benches with helmet warmers, and if you think that won't excite current or future CMU football players, think again. This type of donation will help with recruiting, will pair nicely with a new facility upgrade and both of those together will help return a winning culture to a town that hasn't seen a MAC Championship since, you guessed it, Antonio Brown was on the field.

During his career at CMU which spanned three seasons, Brown amassed 3,199 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns to go along with 531 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also had five combined kick/punt return touchdowns while being named an All-American as a punt returner multiple times.

Brown has always said he is very grateful for his time as a Chippewa, and has been a fan favorite from day one. A CMU legend, Brown's donation just further shows his loyalty to the university. There's no doubt this will go over well with recruits as the program undergoes a big culture change with a new coach.