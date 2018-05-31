We already know the Central Michigan football team will be playing almost every game in 2018 on a Saturday. And now we have some kickoff times starting to trickle down.

On Thursday, May 31st, four CMU games were given a start time including two home games.

Steptember 1 : CMU at Kentucky, 3:30 PM, ESPNU

Steptember 8: Kansas at CMU, 3 PM, ESPN Plus

September 15: CMU at NIU, 3:30 PM, ESPN Plus

October 20: WMU at CMU, 3 PM, ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus, a new streaming service, will carry multiple games this year and the Chippewas appear to be a part of that. It launched in April and will operate similar to the previous ESPN 3 or Watch ESPN. It's available on their mobile app.

The game times and baoradcasts for the remaining games will be announced within two weeks of each game.

The Chippewas have a heavy home schedule early in the season, with five of their six home games in September and October.