Coming off a 35-20 loss on the road to begin the season the Central Michigan football program knows it has a lot to improve on.



However, the positives from the first week cannot be overlooked, and head coach John Bonamego said that he really likes the mentality of the team.

"We are a work in progress. We are trying to get better every single day," Bonamego said during Monday morning's Mid-American Conference media teleconference. "I like the leadership our upperclassmen are providing. We went into Kentucky fully expecting to win, and we are disappointed, but we know one game does not make a season."

The Chippewas now look ahead to this Saturday's home opener against Kansas, and another opportunity to face a Power 5 conference opponent.

Last year the Chippewas took down the Jayhawks 45-27 in Lawrence, Kansas, and they know they will be coming into Mount Pleasant with a chip on their shoulder. They enter Saturday with a 46-game road losing streak, and are also coming off of a 26-23 loss in the opener to Nicholls State.

There's no doubt the Chippewas need to improve this Saturday, and even though they have opened as a 7-point favorite, they cannot take Kansas lightly. The offense averaged just over 3.5 yards per play in week one, a number that needs to greatly improve. It's hard to say if the play-calling was conservative to get sophomore quarterback Tony Poljan comfortable, but more shots down the field appear to be in the making.

Jonathan Ward, CMU's star running back and All-MAC candidate, struggled in the opener after missing most of the second and third quarters while going through concussion protocol. Ward was hit hard on a play that resulted in an ejection and targeting call, but did return at the end of the game. Bonamego said Ward is fine, and will be full go this weekend.

The run game appeared to be depleted Saturday when Ward was out, sophomore Kumehnnu Gwilly limped off, and junior Romello Ross unavailable due to injury. Freshman Kobe Lewis was rushed into action, and played a couple of snaps at running back while also showing great speed on a kick return out near midfield. If the team does not plan on using a redshirt for Lewis, we could see him return kicks all season.

"We've got several good backs," Bonamego said. "Gwilly stepped up and had a good game. True freshman Kobe Lewis got some snaps, you just have to keep going. Fortunately Jonathan [Ward] is able to come back and there's nothing serious there."

Gwilly finished Saturday's loss at Kentucky with 28 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

The real storyline for the Chippewas right now is the youth movement taking place. Four true freshmen played last week, including one starter in tight end Bernhard Raimann. Nine redshirt freshmen saw action including two starters in Jamezz Kimbrough and Devonni Reed. And two sophomores started in Poljan and safety Alonzo McCoy.

Reed was named the MAC West Defensive Player of the Week for his performance Saturday, totaling 14 tackles, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. It was an impressive showing for the athlete from Belleville who received a lot of praise from Bonamego this offseason.

The defense looks like a strong point for CMU this year, but if they want to win in front of the home crowd this weekend, they are going to need to step it up on offense and find the end zone.