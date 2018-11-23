Following its worst season in program history, Central Michigan announced Friday evening that former head coach John Bonamego had been let go.

The Chippewas wrapped up a 1-11 overall season on Black Friday with a loss at Toledo, and just hours later the university announced the change. And it leaves a lot to question, especially after Bonamego had just signed an extension.

As far as the recruiting class of 2019 goes, which is set to sign the majority of its commits in just over three weeks, don't expect much to change. This recruiting class has been tight knit from the beginning, with multiple recruits from Detroit who are friends and talk all the time.

And for the out-of-state commits, the instant reaction is that this does not change anything for them.

The Chippewas still have six recruits that plan to enroll early, including two from Florida.

National Signing Day is December 19th.

Update to follow.