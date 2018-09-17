During the Central Michigan football team's 24-16 loss Saturday afternoon, something changed. A shift in momentum, a spark from two players making their debut that was desperately needed.

Head coach John Bonamego's teams have never quit on him, and Chippewa fans had to know that would remain true in 2018, but staring 0-3 in the face and an offense proving to be incapable, something had to change.

With about six minutes left in the third quarter, Bonamego decided to give JUCO transfer quarterback Tommy Lazzaro a chance, and it was a decision the team needed in the worst way. Along with Lazzaro jogging onto the field came redshirt freshman wide receiver Julian Hicks. The QB and wide receiver combo have worked a lot together over the past year and a half, and they showed something you don't see all the time.

Lazzaro immediately found Hicks for a big gain down the left sideline on a back shoulder throw that looked like they had done it 100 times before. It was perfect timing, perfect placement, a perfect play. A throw that you simply cannot defend, a throw that CMU had been missing for three weeks. A few plays later, Lazzaro took a QB keeper into the end zone, and CMU had life.

After a defensive stop, the Chippewas offense led by Lazzaro drove down the field again, capping the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Hicks to cut the deficit to 21-16. It was a simple slant route, but it was something the offense had not shown in 3 weeks, something the offense needed. The Chippewas had three red zone opportunities in the first quarter alone and only came away with three points, and only threw the ball on one or two of those plays.

Northern Illinois would get a field goal with 5:51 left in the game, and after another defensive stop CMU would have one more chance to tie the game. Lazzaro again led the team down the field, finding Jonathan Ward on another beautiful back shoulder throw to keep the drive alive. The Chippewas would eventually lose on a game-sealing interception, a pass that went right off the hands of wide receiver Cameron Cole.

Bonamego said after the game that no matter how the QB situation shakes out, redshirt sophomore Tony Poljan is still the future of the program. And while that may be true, Lazzaro is the guy right now. He showed flashes of a high-caliber player, using his legs to escape pressure and a strong arm with accuracy.

But what may be equally important to take away from the game was the emergence of Hicks. Everyone knew coming into 2018 the biggest question would be who will catch passes for the Chippewas. Brandon Childress coming off of an ACL tear has showed flashes, but Hicks proved to be a true playmaker on Saturday. The redshirt freshman from Cleveland, Ohio had a great spring camp and it carried over into the summer, ultimately leading to a 7-catch, 63-yard performance in his debut while adding a touchdown. He already ranks third on the team in receiving this year after just one game played.

Lazzaro finished the game 13-of-22 passing for 128 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran 12 times for 64 yards in a touchdown, compiling 192 yards in just about a quarter and a half. If that doesn't excite CMU fans, it's unsure what will. Lazzaro to Hicks is a staple, it's a start, it's a foundation for an offense that had none and now they do. And CMU will need to show it again this Saturday against Maine, a now must-win situation to avoid an 0-4 start.

It's been a tough start to the season, but the potential is there for a strong finish.