As a head coach this has been the worst season of John Bonamego's career. He's shown frustration at times, disappointment in others, but has remained level-headed as his team goes through a rough transition period.

The Central Michigan football team has undergone a complete shift this season, starting upwards of double-digit freshmen and sophomores in nearly every game. While that won't be a good enough excuse for some, others see the potential it can bring in the near future.

"Some of it is youth, and some of it is us just not playing well," Bonamego said. "I expect us to do everything we can to win these final three games, and with a young group we need to learn how to win again."

Not only are the Chippewas getting good experience for younger players, some of them will be able to play and still retain redshirt status. Two of those are notable defensive linemen LaQuan Johnson and Jonathan Berghorst. Both made their debut's last week against Akron and both looked like they belonged.

Johnson (6'2", 290 lbs.) made an immediate impact with heavy pressure up the middle while Berghorst did a nice job plugging the running lanes. Both will be slapped with a redshirt this year despite being expected to play in the next three weeks. The new NCAA redshirt rule allows players to appear in up to four games and still retain redshirt status.

However, the unfortunate reality to these freshmen getting the chance to play is because of the injury bug that has hit CMU. QB Tommy Lazzaro, DT Nate Brisson-Fast, TE Logan Hessbrook and DT D'Andre Dill have all been ruled out with season-ending injuries. Dill and Lazzaro are the only two that will be back next season.

"There's been a lot of young guys that have played all season, and we will see more in the next couple weeks," Bonamego said. "Adversity does not develop character, it reveals it."

This has been a big mental test for the team, going through one of the worst season's in program history while transitioning with a youth movement. Bonamego said that these results are not acceptable, and that he will be looking at everything in the offseason.

When it comes to the quarterback play, sophomore Tony Poljan started the season before being benched for Lazzaro. Lazzaro came into a Northern Illinois game on the road and nearly led a comeback. But he has not looked like that player in the time since, and will now be out for the remainder of the year with an injury.

While Bonamego acknowledges the team could look at some of the other QB's on the roster, he says the team is trying to win the next three games.

"Tony (Poljan) gives us the best chance to win. If a situation comes to look at the other younger guys then we will look at them," Bonamego said. "It almost would not be fair to throw (George) Pearson in there because he has been on scout team all season and has not played with those guys."

George Pearson is a freshman from New Jersey. A quarterback with a bigger build and some mobility. He has not practiced with starters at all this season. The other quarterback option is freshman Austin Hergott. Hergott has actually been with the program for over two years now after taking a grey shirt followed by a redshirt. He is now on scholarship, and Bonamego said it's not out of the question he could see some snaps down the stretch.

There's no question this season has been one to forget, but the experience gained could pay dividends in the near future, and it's a program that could see another major shift in 2019. There are four transfers on the roster that were forced to sit out this season that should be starting next fall, and the acquisition of more grad transfers is always in play.